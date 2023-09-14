Legal Affairs Minister Opens National Forum On Human Rights Review

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Nancy Namrouqa on Wednesday attended the launch of the National Forum on "The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Human Rights and its Impact on the Human Rights Situation in Jordan". During the ceremony, organised by Rased Life Centre, Namrouqa highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to human rights in all political, economic and social aspects. She also reviewed
the government's achievements in this regard, including important legislation such as the electoral and political parties laws, related constitutional amendments, the children's rights law and amendments to laws to enhance women's economic participation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
