New Delhi, Delhi Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Is alcohol and substance use causing trouble in your life? Do you feel like a slave of your addictions? Want to get rid of your unhealthy habits and addiction to drugs and alcohol? If yes, you are at the right place to get treated for your addictions and live a normal life.

Roar Wellness is Asia's leading addiction treatment centre , which offers care for alcoholism (alcohol addiction), drug addiction, depression, dementia, opioid, and heroin addiction, methamphetamine addiction, marijuana addiction, and dual diagnoses. Roar Wellness recovery and de-habit emphasis have become well-known for their commitment to safe, secure, confidential, and effective therapy.

They address destructive behaviour patterns and supportive psychology therapy. This luxuriand top-notch rehabilitation facility, or Nasha Mukti Kendra, is located in South Delhi and also treats patients from Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Punjab, and other regions.

Mr Madhav Singh, founder of Roar Wellness started in 2013 to be an independent provider of addiction treatment services in India. He believed that every individual and their problem is different and exclusive to them. Their problem affects every aspect of their life including their personal life, professional, and social life. He has been working with alcoholics and addicts for the past 14 years. He is involved in therapeutic and facility management treatment at Roar Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Asola, New Delhi.

Dr Manish Sarkar, Co-Founder, is also the medical director of Roar Wellness. His positive approach towards giving the best to every health issue keeps him motivated. Dr Manish is also a well-crafted speaker. He regularly conducts seminars/ workshops to discuss mental health issues for doctors, paramedical staff & psychology students.

Roar Wellness has a huge team of counsellors, psychiatrists, life coaches, psychologists, and staff with experience of 10 years and above.

Roar Wellness coins the idea of providing luxuriand facility treatment and rehabilitation for addicts and alcoholics who are suffering from depression, anxiety, and varimental illnesses due to excessive consumption. They provide 24*7 treatment with a patient-friendly environment and constant expert consultancy.

They provide three major types of treatments i.e.



Alcohol addiction treatment

Drug addiction treatment Dual diagnosis treatment

If a family member has turned alcoholic and needs immediate action, Roar Wellness Rehabilitation Centre provides Alcohol Addiction Treatment in Delhi through the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. Admission is simple and convenient. A consultation is conducted by rehab counsellors and done as prescribed by them. As per the WHO, the stipulated period for recovery is 90-120 days.

If you have developed a habit of substance use due to some trauma, unforeseen situation, etc. and want to get rid of the pleasure derived from the drugs, you should go for the Drug Rehabilitation treatment. The Treatment for Drug abuse in Delhi includes medicinal treatment for withdrawals and detoxification in a non-hospitable setup, counselling by experts and sharing of experiences with other addicts. The general intent is to enable the patient to cease substance abuse, to avoid the psychological, legal, financial, social, and physical consequences that can be caused, especially by extreme use of any substance.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment in Delhi is prescribed to the person who has both an alcohol/drug use problem as well as an emotional/psychiatric problem. They provide dual diagnosis treatment for knowing and treating co-occurring disorders and mental illnesses.

Several mental health conditions are more commonly associated with dual diagnosis, including:



Depression

Schizophrenia

Anxiety

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Eating Disorder (such as bulimia or anorexia)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Borderline Personality Disorder

Panic disorder

Bipolar disorder Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)

The Rehabilitation Centre in Delhi has shown great results by treating more than 500 people with Drug Addiction, Alcoholism, Depression, panic attacks, Dementia, and variother Psychiatric disorders.

For instance, there was a guy whose father met with an accident and died. He became an alcoholic. He stated,“Alcohol gives me pleasure and helps me to forget about the trauma I have been suffering.” He consulted Roar Wellness and they suggested him to take admission in an Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre and get treated. After taking the treatment for 90 days he gave up alcohol and got the gift of sobriety, a healthy and prosperlife.

A girl at the age of 19 years developed the habit of smoking weed. She procured these drugs from her friends who were older than her. She became aggressive and violent at times when her parents learned about her substance abuse. Initially, they tried to make her understand its ill effects but she was not receptive and was in complete denial. At last, after trying everything they consulted Roar Wellness and started her treatment to stop abusing cannabis. This treatment helped her become a productive member of society and also became an inspiration for youth.

The centre is located at Akhil Farms, DLF Chhatarpur Farms, New Delhi. To learn and understand more about their treatments, visit or, contact them at +91- 9319977207.