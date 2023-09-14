China falters imports from Japan for potentially breaking Fukushima prohibition

(MENAFN) Hong Kong administrations are investigating if a trader unlawfully imported Japanese vegetables from Fukushima, Japan, breaking a post-2011 prohibition on food imports from the district, the location of a nuclear crisis, regional media declared on Thursday.



The Centre for Food Safety stated that they noticed and closed the suspect vegetable shipment to stop it from arriving into the regional market, Hong Kong-based news agency stated.



It detected a container of Fukushima Japanese maple, breaking the restriction on importing vegetables, fruits, milk, milk beverages, as well as dried milk from the region, the center stated in a report.



The center pointed out that it will “continue to follow up on the incident and take appropriate action, including informing the Japanese authorities concerned of the incident.”



It further declared: “Prosecution will be instituted against the importer concerned should there be sufficient evidence. The investigation is ongoing.”



On August 24, inserting to actions on land-based food, Hong Kong announced a prohibition on seafood imports from the province following Japan approved the discharge of 1.34 million tons of Fukushima plant sewage into the Pacific Ocean. The tsunami water drowned the plant in 2011, causing a nuclear incident.

