Supporters of PKK terrorist group protest in Sweden targeting Turkey, Erdogan

(MENAFN) In Sweden, supporters of the PKK terrorist organization organized a demonstration targeting Turkey and its President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Seizing the occasion of the opening of the Swedish parliament for the new parliamentary year, these backers of the terrorist group congregated in the heart of Stockholm on a Tuesday. Videos circulating online depict these supporters carrying PKK banners and posters featuring the group's leader, Abdullah Ocalan. In a provocative act, an effigy resembling Erdogan was set ablaze during the demonstration.



Furthermore, the protesters unfurled a banner asserting that the police had granted them permission to protest against Sweden's potential entry into NATO on September 30. This demonstration is part of a series of similar protests organized by supporters of the terrorist group in the past.



It's essential to note that the PKK, engaged in a terrorist campaign for over 35 years against Turkey, has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Throughout its prolonged campaign, the PKK has been responsible for the tragic loss of more than 40,000 lives, encompassing men, women, children, and even infants.

