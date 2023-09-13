Russia Unable To Restore Pre-War Missile Stocks At Current Production Pace - Ukraine Intel

That's according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian defense intelligence, GUR, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is definitely trying to increase the production of weapons, including missiles, and switch to a wartime economy model. But current production volumes do not allow them to even come close to the level of missile stockpiles as of before the full-scale invasion, February 24, 2022, and will not be able to return to such volumes for an even longer period. Nevertheless, the threat of missile terrorist attacks on the energy system and civil infrastructure remains in place, and this is a serichallenge for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, as well as the matter of work for our pro-Ukrainian international coalition. Of course, work in this direction is underway," Yusov noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, The New York Times claimed Russia has managed to avoid sanctions and export controls imposed by the West and has increased its production of missiles compared to pre-war levels.