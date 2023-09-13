Brazilian Government Extends Condolences To Libya

São Paulo – The Brazilian federal government issued a statement on Tuesday (12) sending is solidarity to the victims from the storms that have taken place in Libya in recent days.“The Brazilian government sympathizes with the victims and deplores the destruction caused by the storm and send its sincerest condolences to the Libyan people,” says the statement published by Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Pictured, the city of Derna.

The government says it learned with grief about the recent storms that have caused the deaths of thousands of peoples, in addition to substantial material losses. Libya's officials estimate over 5,000 dead and 10,000 missing. In addition to the heavy rain, two dams have collapsed, causing further destruction.

The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) issued a statement too in its social media sending its solidarity to the people of Libya.“In this time of grief, we send our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims, and we extend our wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured,” it said.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

