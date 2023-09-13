Godaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition: A Note From Godaddy Ceo Aman Bhutani

A Note From GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani

Entrepreneurs are important . They innovate. They create solutions to unaddressed challenges and opportunities. But how do we measure the impact they make on their local economy and community? What insights are most useful to better serve them and help those who advocate for them? These are the questions we wanted to answer five years ago when we launched GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative. Our aim was to expose what these entrepreneurs needed for success given they are often too small to be measured by traditional reports and government statistics and therefore not broadly understood.

Over the last five years, we studied entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship through Venture Forward. Throughout that time, we surveyed more than 30,000 small business owners about their needs, concerns and dreams. We regularly scrutinize data from more than 21 million ventures.

Through the research, we discovered these businesses provide an outsized impact to local and broader economies. For example, one in three U.S. microbusinesses contribute 51% or more to household income; and approximately seven additional jobs are created at the county level for every one online microbusiness entrepreneur. Microbusiness equals major impact.

I invite you to delve into the insights in this report and share them with those in a position to advocate for entrepreneurs. At GoDaddy, we believe by learning more about entrepreneurs, we can further empower them to grow and thrive, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

GoDaddy Venture Forward Report | Summer 2023 | U.S. Edition

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward , a GoDaddy research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 21 million online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them. Our goal is to empower anyone who advocates for entrepreneurs with robust data and insights that can't be found elsewhere.