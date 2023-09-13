Tanduay Optimistic About Its Entry Into Competitive Taiwan Rum Market

The Philippine-made rum Tanduay, the world's top-selling rum brand for six consecutive years according to Drinks International, is now available in Taiwan.

One of Taiwan's premier mixologists Mars Chang introduces Tanduay products during the brand's launch party at Driftwood Bar in Taiwan's Ximending District.

Tanduay launch in Taiwan (Left to right, fourth to seventh). Mixologist Mars Chang; Tanduay Brands International executives Marc Ngo, Riana Juarez, and Roy Sumang; and representatives from Tanduay's distributor in the country Mr. Mixer, Ltd.

Tanduay is making its award-winning and best-selling rums available in Taiwan.

