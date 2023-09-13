Odisha Govt Approves Investment Proposals Worth Rs 1 Cr

Bhubaneswar, Sept 12 (KNN) The Odisha government on Monday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1 crore.

The projects worth Rs 1, 01,804 crore were approved at the meeting of the high-level clearance authority (HLCA) presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.







As per reports, the state government is expecting to generate employment opportunities for over 28,565 people across varisectors.

The approved projects will be located in Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Koraput districts.

The HLCA approved the proposals of JSW Utkal Steel Limited, Jindal FerrLimited, MSP Metallics Limited, Avaada Electro Private Limited amongst others.

The state government also approved the proposal of L&T Energy Green Tech Limited to set up a green ammonia plant at Paradip.

The textile and apparel sector will also witness a significant boost with the approval of Indian Oil Corporation Limited's project to establish a polyester products manufacturing unit in the textile park at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district.

The project will have an investment of Rs 4,377.46 crore and employment potential of 4,300 individuals.

(KNN Bureau)