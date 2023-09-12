Qatar Dispatches Field Hospital To Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- A Qatari cargo flight, carrying a field hospital, is arriving at Benina International Airport in Benghazi city, north Libya, on Tuesday night to help alleviate the suffering of Libyans from the flooding caused by Storm Daniel.
The aid flight, the first from Qatar, is donated by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Spokesman of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed Al-Ansari told reporters.
The Qatari Red Crescent Society and the standing committee for rescue and relief works in friendly disaster-hit countries donated 59.3 tons of medical supplies and food assistance to the people displaced by the flooding in eastern Libya, he added. (end)
