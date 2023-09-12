Amir Arrives In Cooperative Republic Of Guyana

Georgetown: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in the capital Georgetown on Tuesday on a state visit to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport by the Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Mark Philips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HE Hugh Todd, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance HE Ashni Kumar Singh, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs HE Mohabir Anil Nandlall, Minister of Labour HE Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Natural Resources HE Vickram Baharrat, Minister of Housing and Water HE Collin Croal, Minister of Public Works HE Juan Edghill, Minister of Agriculture HE Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce HE Onidge Waldron, Minister of Education HE Priya Manickchand, Minister of Public Service HE Sonya Parag, Minister of Amerindian Affairs HE Pauline Sukhai, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water HE Susan Rodrigues, Acting Charge d'Affaires in the Embassy of Qatar to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana HE Mohammed Ebrahim Al Rumaihi, Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the State of Qatar HE Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, members of Qatar's diplomatic corps, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony on the occasion of His Highness state visit.

The ceremony started with playing the Qatari and Guyanese national anthems. His Highness reviewed the guard of honor, which was accompanied by a 21-gun salute. His Highness then shook hands with Their Excellencies members of the Guyanese official delegation and senior officials.