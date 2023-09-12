Israeli Ambassador Visits Dnipro For First Time Since Beginning Of War

The diplomat reported this on social media, Ukrinform reported.

“Discussed the situation in Dniepropetrovsk region with the head of the regional administration Serhii Lysak”, Brodsky wrote .

The ambassador also informed that he had met with representatives of the Jewish community.



"I came to Dnipro, for the first time since the beginning of the war, to support the Jewish community on the eve of Rosh Hashanah," the diplomat wrote on Telegram, posting a photo with Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky and the head of the Nativity of Israel in Ukraine, Mark Dovev.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which will be celebrated from September 15 to 17.

This year, at least 22,000 Hasidic pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman, in the Cherkasy region, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.