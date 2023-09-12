Azerbaijan Plans To Build Five-Star Hotel In Kyrgyzstan

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved a project agreement between the Kyrgyzstan's Cabof Ministers and the government of Azerbaijan for the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake in the village of Kara-Oy in Kyrgyzstan.

"After 49 years, the land will be transferred back to the Kyrgyz side, but under this agreement, the Azerbaijani side has a priority right to extension," Nuradil Bayasov, deputy head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, said.

Azerbaijan will be provided with 17 hectares of land for construction. Of these, 12 hectares will be used for the hotel, four hectares will be allocated for a park, and one hectare will be a beach area accessible to the public. The project was developed back in 1997.

In July of this year, while participating in the business forum "Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan", Deputy Chairman of the Cabof Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobayev, said that the country is interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan and is ready to create all the necessary conditions.

According to him, new horizons are currently opening up for Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan cooperation in variimportant areas such as trade, economy, investment, culture, and humanitarian fields.