Azerbaijan Plans To Build Five-Star Hotel In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 12. Azerbaijan
has plans to build a five-star hotel by the Issyk-Kul lake in
Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved a project agreement
between the Kyrgyzstan's Cabof Ministers and the government of
Azerbaijan for the construction of a five-star hotel on the shores
of Issyk-Kul lake in the village of Kara-Oy in Kyrgyzstan.
"After 49 years, the land will be transferred back to the Kyrgyz
side, but under this agreement, the Azerbaijani side has a priority
right to extension," Nuradil Bayasov, deputy head of the National
Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, said.
Azerbaijan will be provided with 17 hectares of land for
construction. Of these, 12 hectares will be used for the hotel,
four hectares will be allocated for a park, and one hectare will be
a beach area accessible to the public. The project was developed
back in 1997.
In July of this year, while participating in the business forum
"Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan", Deputy Chairman of the Cabof
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobayev, said that the country is
interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan and is ready
to create all the necessary conditions.
According to him, new horizons are currently opening up for
Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan cooperation in variimportant areas such
as trade, economy, investment, culture, and humanitarian
fields.
