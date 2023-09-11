Ac Holding Dubai (Hayvn) Receives Initial Approval From Vara

AC Holding Limited Dubai, trading as HAYVN, a digital asset-focused financial institution delivering Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research services, has obtained initial approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai. HAYVN will now undertake the in-depth process of applying for a Virtual Asset Service Provider Licence, in accordance with VARA requirements.

The initial approval affirms HAYVN's commitment to strengthening its presence throughout the by ensuring firm commitment to regulatory compliance in the region, which remains a core territory for HAYVN.

Dubai's new robust regulatory framework, coupled with its proactive approach to virtual asset regulation, aligns with HAYVN's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance, security, and trust for its clients in the markets in which they operate.

“We are delighted to have met the requirements for our initial approval from VARA and look forward to being part of VARA's regulatory framework.” said Christopher Flinos, CEO of HAYVN.“VARA regulation solidifies our position as the trusted cryptocurrency provider regionally. The is a core market of ours, and our regulatory strength here further supports our broader GCC business. We are proud to be a regulation-led firm, committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance, as we continue to expand our presence and contribute to the growth of the digital asset ecosystem here in the UAE.”

“Adding VARA to our global regulatory stack is important to our firm. The push by the Dubai Government to facilitate and encourage the Virtual Asset ecosystem is appreciated by the HAYVN family. We look forward to working constructively and collaboratively with VARA to meet the conditions of our IPA quickly,” said Leago Papo, Director of Regulation.

About HAYVN:

HAYVN is a digital asset-focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research to its global client base. Our business is regulated in Abu Dhabi, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Lithuania and the BVI. HAYVN is one of the global leaders in institutional cryptocurrency, serving HNW individuals, businesses, corporations and institutions, with a full range of cryptocurrency products and services. Our fois always on delivering the best results for the Governments, Corporates, Family Offices and Individuals who trustwith their digital assets.