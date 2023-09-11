Work On Laying Fiber-Optic Connection Line Along Caspian Seabed To Start Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Work on laying
fiber-optic connection line on the Caspian seabed will start very
soon, said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel at a
roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional
cooperation", Trend reports.
"Practical work on this project will start soon. All this is
done to ensure telecommunication independence of the countries and
maintain information security," he noted.
Will be updated
