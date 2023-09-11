Monday, 11 September 2023 01:00 GMT

Work On Laying Fiber-Optic Connection Line Along Caspian Seabed To Start Soon


9/11/2023 5:19:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Work on laying fiber-optic connection line on the Caspian seabed will start very soon, said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel at a roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional cooperation", Trend reports.

"Practical work on this project will start soon. All this is done to ensure telecommunication independence of the countries and maintain information security," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search