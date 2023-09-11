National Curling League Kicks Off In Ne China's Yichun

The eight-day tournament, which runs until September 16, showcases 42 teams

from Beijing, Chongqing, Heilongjiang, and several other provinces. These teams

will face off in the men's, women's, and mixed doubles categories, with a total

of 128 matches scheduled.

The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) was held in Yichun City.

Players compete in the China Curling League in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sept. 9, 2023.

Yichun, often referred to as the "hometown of curling", has been the venue for

numerinternational and domestic curling events since 2011.

According to the Information Office of Yichun Municipality, in recent years,

the city has leveraged its winter resources, along with the China Curling

League, to encourage the integration of related industries. This strategy aims

to cultivate an ice and snow economy with distinct local features.

SOURCE The Information Office of Yichun Municipality