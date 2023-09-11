National Curling League Kicks Off In Ne China's Yichun

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YICHUN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 China Curling League (Yichun) commenced on Saturday in Yichun, located
in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
The eight-day tournament, which runs until September 16, showcases 42 teams Continue Reading
from Beijing, Chongqing, Heilongjiang, and several other provinces. These teams
will face off in the men's, women's, and mixed doubles categories, with a total
of 128 matches scheduled.
Yichun, often referred to as the "hometown of curling", has been the venue for
numerinternational and domestic curling events since 2011.
According to the Information Office of Yichun Municipality, in recent years,
the city has leveraged its winter resources, along with the China Curling
League, to encourage the integration of related industries. This strategy aims
to cultivate an ice and snow economy with distinct local features.
