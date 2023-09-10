Germany Contributes 10M Euros To Wfp

Germany's contribution of 10 million euros ($10.8 million) arrives at a critical juncture, preventing the imminent suspension of food assistance for 410,000 refugees from Syria and other countries living across Jordan in the approaching month of October, according to a WFP statement.

The top-up brings Germany's contributions to WFP's humanitarian response in Jordan to 50 million euros ($54 million) in 2023 alone.“As the second biggest bilateral donor to the Syria response, Germany remains committed to supporting refugees and host countries. We are glad that our contribution will help to avoid that vulnerable refugee families in Jordan are cut off from much needed food assistance”, the German Chargé d'Affaires, Florian Reindel, said.



“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Jordanian government and our humanitarian partners such as WFP in addressing the needs of refugees in Jordan,”

Reindel added.

“We are deeply grateful for this vital contribution from Germany, which has arrived at a critical moment when WFP was facing the unavoidable scenario of suspending food assistance”, said WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan, Alberto Correia Mendes.



“We count on our donor support now more than ever.”



Even with this valuable financial support, WFP finds itself in urgent need of an additional $10 million to prevent assistance suspensions for refugees in November. This funding is critical to ensuring the continuation of food assistance at the current reduced levels until the end of the year, the UN agency said.



Thanks to Germany and other donors, WFP transferred $108 million to more than 465,000 refugees through monthly cash assistance between January and September 2023, allowing refugees to cover their essential food needs and daily expenses. Germany is the second-largest donor to WFP globally and one of WFP's top donors in Jordan, concluded the statement.





