It Is Necessary To Review International Law To Bring Putin To Justice - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrinform reports.

"We objectively have a problem with current international law, which is unable to hold President Putin, the Prime Minister of Russia, whose name I cannot remember, Minister Lavrov and others to account for crimes of aggression. We must choose between lawlessness and justice. Accordingly, we must follow the path of justice and update international legislation," Kuleba said.

According to him, if this is not done, it will mean that the world community actually considers Russia's crimes against Ukraine not as important as the war in Yugoslavia or the Second World War.

He also said that Ukraine calls for the creation of an international tribunal, because the so-called hybrid tribunal, which the G7 insists on, does not provide an answer to the question of how to prosecute the top leadership of the aggressor country.

"For the sake of an international tribunal, for the sake of justice, for the sake of fighting lawlessness, ultimately for the sake of honoring the victims of war and their families, it is necessary to recognize that if the law does not meet the goals of establishing justice, then we need to change international law, as it has been done before, to make justice possible," Kuleba said.