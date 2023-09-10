Ukrainian Forces Make Partial Gains Near Klishchiivka, Robotyne - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces made partial gains near Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, driving the enemy out of their positions and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines," the post said.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating occupied territories.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out ten strikes on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces damaged eight Russian artillery pieces.