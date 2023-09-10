Hundreds Walk To Mark Suicide Prevention Day

Hundreds of people took part on the Cinta Costera in Panama City on Sunday, September 10 in the seventh walk for suicide prevention.

With the proceeds from the walk, free emotional and psychological therapy will be offered to people at risk and their families, organizers said.

Psychologist Vali Maduro stressed that suicide is a seriproblem worldwide and that it must continue to be addressed because the numbers are increasing.

Maduro maintained that if people at risk begin to be detected and given appropriate help, they will be able to feel better.“This is a totally preventable condition,” he said.

Since 2003, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, with the support of the World Health Organization, has promoted World Suicide Prevention Day every September 10. to demonstrate that these acts can be prevented.