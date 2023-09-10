Retired Sc Judge To Chair Committee On Easter Attacks

A retired Supreme Court judge is to chair a committee to be appointed to investigate the allegations raised in the Channel 4 video on the Easter Sunday attacks, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The President's Media Division said that the President has decided to appoint the committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

A Parliamentary Select Committee will also be appointed to investigate the allegations related to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The reports from the investigations will be presented to Parliament, the President's Media Division said.

Fromer spokesman of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP), Azad Maulana, appeared before Channel 4 and alleged the Sri Lankan military intelligence met the Easter Sunday bombers before the attacks in 2019.

In the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, aired on the British television station, Maulana alleged that the meeting took place in the East and that he was also present.

Maulana alleged the meeting took place between Easter Sunday bomber Zahran Hashim and head of the State Intelligence Service Suresh Sallay.

The former TMVP spokesman, who has now sought asylum overseas, has shared the information with the UN and the EU as well as other diplomatic missions. (Colombo Gazette)