Qatar Eye Improved Show As Kenya Look To Show Mettle

Doha, Qatar: Asian champions Qatar and Kenya are ready to square off in a friendly at the Al Janoub Stadium today as both the sides prepare for their forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns.

While Qatar – ranked 59th in the FIFA rankings – will go as favourites against World No.105 Kenya, the Harambee Stars, powered by Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga are targeting a strong performance against the hosts.

The two friendlies this month including a game against Russia on September 12 are continuation of Qatar's preparation for the World Cup qualifying and the Asian Cup early next year after they competed in the CONCACAF Gold Cup as a guest side earlier this summer in the United States.

The Carlos Queiroz's side will enter the match with an aim to show a better performance after their first competitive match following the Gold Cup where they reached the quarter-finals.

“We are seeking an improved performance in our friendly matches. The players are fully prepared and looking for good performance in these matches,” Queiroz said ahead of the match.

“We are ready for the match against Kenya and Russia and also the challenges next month before starting our joint qualifying event [FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027],” he added.



The Qatar coach called on fans to come in numbers and support the national side in the match that will kick off at 6:15pm.

“Fans are part of the team and their backing gives extra motivation to the players,” he said.

Qatar striker Almoez Ali said the two friendly games will help the side gain more experience before the challenges ahead.

“Our preparations have gone well for the friendlies. We are making progress under our coach after each match. We had a very good Gold Cup experience under him and the training camp [in Austria] before that was also beneficial. These games will be a continuation ahead of the qualifying tournament and the Asian Cup,” he told QNA.

“We must play the games with fighting spirit and give our best in these matches.”

Kenya are also gearing up for the World Cup Qualifiers with coach Engin Firat relishing a challenge against a top Asian side.

“Qatar are the Asian champions and it's important to play against these kind of teams so that we show who we are,” said Firat.

“We have to show character to represent our country because this is not a normal friendly as we are up against a higher ranked side. It is also about that we show that Kenyan football is not only Michael Olunga, so that we do open also doors for more players to show that Kenyan football is bigger,” he added.

The Harambee Stars will also play a friendly against South Sudan on September 12.