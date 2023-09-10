Malaysian Food Festival Begins At Sheraton Dhaka

Dhaka: Hotel Sheraton Dhaka at Banani brings authentic and diverse flavors of Malaysian cuisine at their“Malaysia on a plate” food festival which begins today and will continue until September 25,2023.







Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony held yesterday at the Garden Kitchen Restaurant of the hotel. The ceremony

was

also attended by

Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, Unique Hotel and Resorts ;

Stephane Masse,

General Manager, The Westin Dhaka and

In-Charge Sheraton Dhaka;

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited; Syed Almas Kabir, President, Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Erhan Demir,

Executive Chef , Sheraton Dhaka among others.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a food tasting session presented by celebrity chefs from Malaysia.

Two celebrity chefs Muhammad Hazwan Bin Hazal and Muhammad AlifAkhbar Bin Zakaria from Malaysia to serve the authentic taste of Malaysian delicacies to food lovers. Some of the special Malaysian dishes are NasiGoreng, NasiLemak, KerabuLautan, Sambal KicapSotong Bakar, UdangHarimau Sambal Petai, UdangMasak Lada Hitamalong etc. In addition, for the meat lovers, authentic Malaysian KerabuAyamCarikDaunSelom, Sambal IkanBilisTumbukCiliApi, Satay Ayam, Beef BersamaKuahKacang, Timun, Bawang, NasiImpit among many others. A variety of desserts such as PengatKeledekMerah, BuburKacangHijau, PengatPisang and

more to be there to satisfy food lovers' sweet-tooth.







The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 8500per person. B1G1 offers from 20+ bank partners will also be available during the festival.

Guests who will be dining at the Garden Kitchen during the festival (dinner only) will have a chance to win a return airline ticket to and from Malaysia, pone-night accommodation with breakfast at Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Malaysia on a Plate is organised in association with the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Mutual Trust Bank Limited, MasterCard,TranBeverages Ltd, Air Asia, and Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd.

are supporting as partners.

