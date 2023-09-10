Pakistani Mfa Condemns So-Called“Elections” Held In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has condemned the so-called
“presidential elections” held by the separatist regime in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.
“Pakistan considers Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and any attempt to conduct so-called
"elections" by the illegally installed regime is legally and
morally reprehensible. Such an attempt is also a grave violation of
the UN Charter and principles of established international law,”
the statement of the ministry said.
The Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to
strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the
so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the
puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the
staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really
interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the
path of provocation and escalating the situation.
