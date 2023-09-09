Suez Cement Group Of Companies Rebrands To Heidelberg Materials

“Today we merge the legacy of two iconic companies, with almost 100 years of local experience and 150 years of global experience from Heidelberg Materials, to lead the field in driving down carbon emissions, pioneering a circular economy in construction, unlocking new customer benefits through digitalization and developing intelligent and sustainable building materials,” said Mohamed Hegazy, Heidelberg Materials CEO in Egypt.



Under the new brand identity, Heidelberg Materials in Egypt has reaffirmed its vision to continue leading the change in the sector towards sustainability and digitalization – for the benefit of its customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large.



“We have always been and will continue to be a company that is much more than cement. We are progressive minds with the ambition to drive transformation. We push the boundaries to strengthen innovation and deepen partnerships with our customers and other stakeholders,” added Hegazy.



Heidelberg Materials Sustainability Commitments 2030 supports its vision to build a more sustainable future that iszero, safe and inclusive, nature-positive, circular and resilient. Through this, the company is working to become the first net-zero company in the sector by driving the decarbonisation of the materials industry and providing low-carbon products.



As part of the company's rebranding, Heidelberg Materials in Egypt has recently announced investing in alternative electrical energy solutions through the establishment of a“Waste Heat Recovery System” in its Helwan plant. The $25m mega project collects waste heat generated during the production processes and converts it into electrical energy that can support 30% of the plant's electricity needs. This first-of-its-kind initiative will play a crucial role in reducing energy use, costs, and CO2 emissions by up to 40,000 tonnes per year while supporting the national economy by reducing the demand for valuable natural gas.

“The Waste Heat Recovery System project is the most recent of many important initiatives led by the company in the past years,” Hegazy said.“Additionally, we have proudly led the Egyptian market in 2014 in using municipal wastes and agricultural residues as an alternative fuel, with an investment of $16m,” Hegazy added.



The company also launched 2021 new products with a lower carbon footprint using Pozzolana and Masonry, which have received an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificate in accordance with international ISO standards. These products help reduce CO2 emissions by 25% when compared to traditional cement products.



With its new brand, Heidelberg Materials in Egypt will utilize the strength of its global expertise to deliver long-term financial performance while placing its responsibility towards the environment at the centre of its work to continue building a sustainable and safe world for everyone.