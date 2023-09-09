Water Back On In Aqaba After Ruptured Pipe Restored

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sept 9 (Petra) -- Water pumping to the southern city is back to normal Saturday after a rupture in the main transmission line from the Disi aquifer was repaired, Aqaba Water Company manager Khaled Obaidin said.
Pumping to the city of Aqaba resumed after completion of repair and maintenance work on the water line, which began Friday evening, he told Petra.
It was halted after the four-meter deep line broke, calling it a recurring technical problem in water networks as a result of pressure or movement of soil under the line due to rainwater leaks, he explained.
Obaidin said the company is ready to deal with any future technical problems, noting that it will soon sign an agreement with theAgency for International Development (USAID) to develop the transmission line from Disi to the city of Aqaba, and launch a new 30-kilometer line as a backup to the old pipe in the event of any technical problems.
The agreement also includes building a reservoir, 12 kilometers from Aqaba, with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters to maintain supplies in case of future outages.
