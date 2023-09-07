6.2-Magnitude Quake Jolts North Chile

According to the University of Chile's National Seismological Center, the earthquake hit at 8:48 p.m. local time (23:48 GMT).

The Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service ruled out the possibility of a tsunami hitting Chile's coast.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Prevention and Response System continues to assess the impact, including any possible injuries or damage to infrastructure and basic services.

Sitting on the so-called“Ring of Fire” in the Pacific, Chile is considered one of the most seismically active countries on the planet. ■

