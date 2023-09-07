Exhibition Of Azerkhalcha Ojsc Carpets Is Held At The Azerbaijan Cultural Center In Berlin (Photo/Video)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani ambador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev noted that carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan has an ancient history, master carpet-makers successfully pass on the subtleties of this art to the younger generation, and the country's leadership attaches great importance to the development of this art.

Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, honored art worker Emin Mammadov also spoke about the history of theanization he represents. The Chairmanid that the main goal of”Azerkhalcha" OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet weaving and further develop this art. He stressed that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the history of the national culture of our people. E.Mammadov spoke about the carpets displayed at the exhibition, which belong to Karabakh, Gazakh, Nakhchivan and Shirvan carpet-making schools.

Ambador of Germany in Azerbaijan Dr. Ralph Horleman also spoke at the event. The German ambador shared the impressions he got about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan during his activity with the participants of the event.

During the exhibition, the process of weaving a real Karabakh carpet was also demonstrated for the guests. Participants of the exhibition have the opportunity to make their own loops on the carpet. Everyone who participated in the process of weaving the Karabakh carpet was also presented a special certificate of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, approved by ambador Nasimi Aghayev and Emin Mammadov. Within the framework of the event, the participants were also handed out books and brooches about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan,piled by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in exquisite design and in German, and a film about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, as well as the well-known carpet weavers of ouruntry was shown.

The doors of the exhibition,anized at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, will be open to European carpet lovers until the end of September, and visitors of the exhibition will also be informed about the Azerbaijani carpet art and carpet making schools.

