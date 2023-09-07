Exhibition Of Azerkhalcha Ojsc Carpets Is Held At The Azerbaijan Cultural Center In Berlin (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets wnized at the
Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin with the jointanization of
the embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany and“Azerkhalcha” OJSC.
Representatives of German government agencies, ambadors of
foreignuntries, media representatives, scientists and cultural
figures, as well as members of Azerbaijani, Turkish and other
communities living in Germany took part in the eventanized on
September 6, 2023 innnection with the opening of the
exhibition.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani ambador to
Germany Nasimi Aghayev noted that carpet weaving art in Azerbaijan
has an ancient history, master carpet-makers successfully pass on
the subtleties of this art to the younger generation, and the
country's leadership attaches great importance to the development
of this art.
Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, honored art worker
Emin Mammadov also spoke about the history of theanization he
represents. The Chairmanid that the main goal of”Azerkhalcha"
OJSC is to preserve the tradition of carpet weaving and further
develop this art. He stressed that Azerbaijani folk-applied art and
its branch, carpet weaving, occupy a special place in the history
of the national culture of our people. E.Mammadov spoke about the
carpets displayed at the exhibition, which belong to Karabakh,
Gazakh, Nakhchivan and Shirvan carpet-making schools.
Ambador of Germany in Azerbaijan Dr. Ralph Horleman also
spoke at the event. The German ambador shared the impressions he
got about the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan during his
activity with the participants of the event.
During the exhibition, the process of weaving a real Karabakh
carpet was also demonstrated for the guests. Participants of the
exhibition have the opportunity to make their own loops on the
carpet. Everyone who participated in the process of weaving the
Karabakh carpet was also presented a special certificate of
“Azerkhalcha” OJSC, approved by ambador Nasimi Aghayev and Emin
Mammadov. Within the framework of the event, the participants were
also handed out books and brooches about the art of carpet weaving
in Azerbaijan,piled by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in
exquisite design and in German, and a film about the art of carpet
weaving in Azerbaijan, as well as the well-known carpet weavers of
ouruntry was shown.
The doors of the exhibition,anized at the Azerbaijan
Cultural Center in Berlin, will be open to European carpet lovers
until the end of September, and visitors of the exhibition will
also be informed about the Azerbaijani carpet art and carpet making
schools.
