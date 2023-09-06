Kuwait Premier League Games Resume On Sept 27

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chairperson of the Kuwaiti Football Association Hayef Al-Mutairi declared on Wednesday that the Premier League would resume on September 27 by holding the third round matches.
Al-Mutairi said in a press release that the games had stopped in the second round because the national team was tied with friendly matches abroad and the Olympic team was participating in the finals of the Asian Cup for under-23 players in addition to Asiad China, due on the 19th of the current month. (end)
sad.rk
MENAFN06092023000071011013ID1107021304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.