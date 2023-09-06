Phc Summons Agriculture University Authorities Over Alleged Harassment Of Female Lecturer

The lecturer, Maria, claims that her class schedule was revoked as a result of harassment complaints she filed against university officials.

Maria, a visiting lecturer and a Ph.D. scholar at Agriculture University, asserts that she has been unfairly singled out due to her complaints lodged with the provincial ombudsman. While more than 40 other visiting lecturers received their class schedules, hers was withheld.

During a recent hearing in the Peshawar High Court, Maria's lawyer, Changez Khan, argued that she has been teaching at the university since 2021 and has not faced any complaints against her. Nevertheless, she was denied a class schedule after raising concerns about harassment.

Incidents of harassment have been increasingly reported in universities , with previcases surfacing at institutions such as Islamia College Peshawar and the University of Peshawar.

