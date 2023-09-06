Japan to reinforce naval safety with ASEAN countries

(MENAFN) In its new plan, Japan is going to reinforce naval safety with Southeast Asian countries, Premier Fumio Kishida declared on Wednesday.



Previous to his conference with the presidents of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Kishida revealed Japan's scheme to reinforce digitalization collaboration with the local countries as well as train more than 5,000 people through the coming three years as well, a Tokyo-based news agency stated.



"Our nation will grow with ASEAN members by promoting technical cooperation with them," Kishida informed ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum, as he revealed the Japan-ASEAN complete connectivity plan.



Jakarta has been holding the 43rd meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) presidents since Monday. Japan is a discussion partner with the local bloc.



Kishida also mentioned that "Tokyo will also support efforts by each ASEAN member to digitalize infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity and strengthen supply chains for food and other products."

MENAFN06092023000045015839ID1107015229