Saudi, Iranian Ambassadors Resume Official Duties In Tehran, Riyadh

Tehran/Riyadh: The Saudi Ambassador appointed to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi, emphasized the directives of the Saudi wise leadership regarding the need to enhance relations and intensify communication and meetings between the Kingdom and Iran, adding that the Saudi leadership has also directed expanding Saudi-Iranian relations towards broader horizons.

This came in the statements of the Saudi Ambassador quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) upon his arrival in Tehran on Tuesday to assume his official duties.

Ambassador Al-Anzi stated that both Saudi Arabia and Iran are neighboring countries with abundant economic resources, natural resources and advantages that contribute to enhancing development, prosperity, stability, and security in the region, adding that this enhancement of relations would benefit both nations and their peoples.

Iranian News Agency (IRNA) announced that Iran's new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to assume his official duties.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by officials from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside officials of the Iranian embassy.

