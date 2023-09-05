India To Change Name Of The Country?

The Constitution of India currently refers to the country as“India, that is Bharat...”, but there is a growing call to amend this to simply“Bharat”.

The demand to rename India as Bharat by amending the Constitution has intensified and sources said the Centre may bring a resolution to rename India.

Prominent figures such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat have voiced their support for this change. Bhagwat had previously urged people to use the term“Bharat” instead of“India”, emphasising that the country has been known as Bharat for centuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also echoed similar sentiments. On August 15, 2022, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he appealed to citizens to take five pledges, one of which was freedom from every trace of slavery. This was seen as a symbolic gesture towards embracing the country's indigenidentity.

Notably, the special aircraft that is used to ferry the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister has the name“Bharat” inscribed on it.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal had demanded the removal of 'India' from the Constitution, arguing that it symbolises colonial slavery. His sentiment was echoed by fellow BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav, who called for a constitutional amendment to replace“India” with“Bharat”.

As the special session of Parliament commences on September 18, there is speculation that a constitutional amendment bill may be introduced to effect this change.

While the agenda for the session has not been released yet, the possibility of such a bill cannot be ruled out. Advocates for the name change believe that having a single, indigenname for the country will instil a sense of national pride and reinforce the country's rich cultural heritage.

'DROUPADI MURMU – PRESIDENT OF BHARAT'

Meanwhile, an official dinner invite to G20 delegates from the Rashtrapati Bhawan surfaced on Tuesday. The invite had

'President of Bharat' written on it

instead of the usual 'President of India'.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was among the first ones to point this out. Ramesh said,“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India'. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read:“Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this“Union of States” is under assault.”

