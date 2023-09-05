Kuwaiti Namaa Lanches First Medical Camp In Marib

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Namaa Charity launched on Tuesday its first medical and surgical camp for general surgery in the Yemeni governorate of Marib, that aims to provide free treatment and surgery for more than 150 cases of people with limited income, as part of (Kuwait by your side) campaign.
Namaa Director of the Relief Department Khaled Al-Shamri, who was a part of the delegation in Marib, said that the camp witnessed remarkable medical activity, during which doctors conducted medical examinations and 150 surgeries to remove cataracts from patients' eyes, implant lenses, and operate the adenoids and cleft lip.
He added that the camp provided free medicines to patients with all the necessary supplies, which left a positive impact on the beneficiaries, which relieved them of part of their suffering due to the difficult life situations.
He pointed out that Namaa seeks to launch several humanitarian and medical campaigns through several governorates to relief the sufferings of the Yemeni people.
On his part, Deputy Director of the Health Office in Marib expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards Kuwait for providing humanitarian aid for Yemen in all different crisis, affirming the deep brotherly feelings shared between the two countries. (end)
