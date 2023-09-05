Glutamine (Gln) Market To Hit Us$ 181.64 Million By 2030 | Latest Insights By Consegic Business Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global G lutamine (Gln) M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the large application of glutamine in treating varidiseases, the benefit of glutamine in improving immunity, and others are accelerating the demand for glutamine (Gln), which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the Significant growth in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the glutamine (Gln) market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 181.64 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 145.50 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing consumer foon health and fitness, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the glutamine (Gln) market. Get Sample Report @ Glutamine, being an essential amino acid with multiple health benefits aligns well with this growing health consciousness. Due to the significant application of glutamine in muscle building, it is getting highly popular among the gym goers and fitness enthusiasts. For instance, according to the report by the IHRSA, which is a fitness industry trade association in August 2022, post-pandemic the number of gym memberships in the United States increased by 3.6% in 2021. This growing awareness among consumers regarding health and fitness and a growing number of gym goers is fueling the demand for glutamine as a nutrition supplement for muscle building and for personal health is increasing rapidly. This, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. Global Glutamine (gln) Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 181.64 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 2.9% By Type L-Glutamine and D-Glutamine By Product Type Powder, Pills, Liquid, and Capsules By Packaging Type Plastic Pouch, Glass Bottles, Plastic Jars and Others By Application Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacy Stores, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Covestro AG, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, MITSUI CHEMICALS, Ashland, Wanhua Chemical, and BASF SE

Global Glutamine (Gln) Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the l-glutamine segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. L-Glutamine is primarily used for the manufacturing of supplements that are used for the treatment of immune functions, gut function, stress, and other process. L-glutamine is also popular for brain function, diarrhea, muscle growth, and recovery from muscle endurance exercises. It is primarily used in the manufacturing of supplements and nutraceuticals. Increasing consumption of supplements across the globe is driving segment growth. For instance, according to the report by the National Institute of Health in June 2023, the sale of dietary supplements in the U.S. accounted for USD 55.7 billion in 2020, which was USD 345 million in 2019. Thus, due to the significant growth in the sale of dietary supplements across varicountries is expected to improve the demand for glutamine, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

Based on Product Type, plastic jars accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Plastic jars are the most versatile packaging types that are used for the packaging of glutamine. Plastic jars are provides safety against UV rays, heat, and other damage-causing things. Furthermore, plastic jars are steady, durable, shatterproof, easy to recycle, resistant to temperature change, easy to produce, cheap, and easy to store and transport. Owing to the high benefits of plastic jars they are a highly preferred packaging type for glutamine across the globe. The increasing innovations in the manufacturing of plastic jars by the varikey payers across the globe are expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Alpha Packaging, a packaging solutions providing company announced a partnership with HUM Nutrition for the launch of Ocean Bound PCR PET, which is a packaging jar made up of recycled plastic and which will be further used for the packaging of nutrition and supplement applications.

Based on Application, the dietary supplements segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The demand for dietary supplements is increasing rapidly across the globe, owing to the global shift of consumers towards healthier lifestyles. With more people getting aware of the importance of nutrition and dietary supplements, the demand for glutamine is increasing. The popularity of sports and fitness activities has surged in recent years. Glutamine is well-regarded among athletes and fitness enthusiasts for its potential role in muscle recovery and immune system support. Furthermore, increasing innovations along with the launch of new glutamine-based dietary supplements are expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast year. For instance, in August 2022, Megalabs USA, a subsidiary of Megalabs Inc., which is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, announced the launch of its new products Abintra and Glutapak R nutritional supplements containing glutamine as a main ingredient.

Based on Application, the polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Glutamine (Gln) is employed in the manufacturing of polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) to offer unparalleled versatility. Glutamine (Gln) can undergo further reactions at room temperature with sustenance that contains active hydrogens. Thus, glutamine (Gln) enables the efficient preparation of polyurethane products such as polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) which have a distinctive set of properties. Furthermore, the unique feature of glutamine (Gln) results in the formulation of optically clear polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) when combined with suitable polyol reactants. Thus, due to the above properties, the deployment of glutamine (Gln) is increasing for polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) to ensure superior performance benefits, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

Based on Distribution Channel, the building & construction accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Specialty stores especially those focused on health, fitness and nutrition, often employ knowledgeable staff who can provide expert advice and guidance to customers. Their expertise helps customers to understand the benefits of glutamine and how it fits their specific health and fitness goals. Furthermore, these stores provide a wide range of products for the selection of consumers in variforms. A large variety of products provides consumers the option for choosing the right product as per their needs. Thus, the significant benefits, ease of accessibility, and convenience of a wide range of options to choose from make the specialty stores as largest distribution channel for glutamine, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

Based on Region , in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth, this is due to the increasing launch of new and innovative products across the region owing to the high demand from fitness enthusiasts. For instance, in February 2020, Modere, U.S. based manufacturer of nutritional supplements announced the launch of Modere GO, Modere RUSH, and Modere RECOVER in their dietary supplements category. The launch of new products helped the company to meet the ever-growing demand for dietary and nutritional supplements across the region. Henceforth, the increase in new product launches in the North America region is proliferating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Ajinomoto Co., AMINO GmbH, Daesang Corp, and Evonik Industries are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of glutamine (Gln). Further, the glutamine (Gln) market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing consumer foon health and fitness, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing fitness enthusiasm across the globe facilities in the upcoming years, thereby anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments



In June 2022, JNX Sports which is a sports nutrition manufacturer announced the launch of its two new products named The Curse! Glutamine and The Curse! Creatine.

In August 2020, Samsung Biologics announced the expansion of its production capacities for the manufacturing of variend-to-end products such as glutamine. In September 2019, EmmLife Sciences, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company announced that it has granted a European patent for L-glutamine for the treatment of diverticulosis.

Key Market Takeaways



North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.55% and was valued at USD 54.64 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 68.57 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 65.15% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the l-glutamine segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the glutamine (Gln) market statistics in 2022.

In the context of product type, the powder segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of glutamine (Gln) market statistics during the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the plastic jar segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the glutamine (Gln) market statistics in 2022.

In the context of application, the dietary supplement segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of glutamine (Gln) market statistics during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the glutamine (Gln) market statistics in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in glutamine (Gln) due to the increasing investments in new building and construction projects in countries such as China, India, and others.

List of Major Global Glutamine (gln) Market:



Ajinomoto Co.

AMINO GmbH

Daesang Corp

Evonik Industries

Kyowa kirin Co., Ltd.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Prinova Group LLC

Optimum Nutrition Inc.

Allmax Nutrition Inc.

Nutritech Nutri Advanced Ltd.

Global Glutamine (gln) Market Segmentation:



By Type



L-Glutamine

D-Glutamine

By Product Type



Powder



Pills



Liquid

Capsules

By Packaging Type



Plastic Pouch



Glass Bottles



Plastic Jars

Others

By Application



Pharmaceuticals



Nutraceuticals



Dietary Supplements



Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel



Supermarket/Hypermarket



Pharmacy Stores



Online Channels



Specialty Stores Others

Frequently Asked Questions in the Glutamine (Gln) Market Report



What was the market size of the glutamine (Gln) industry in 2022?

In 2022, the market size of glutamine (Gln) was USD 145.50 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the glutamine (Gln) industry by 2030?

In 2030, the market size of glutamine (Gln) will be expected to reach USD 181.64 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the glutamine (Gln) market?

Increasing consumer foon health and fitness is benefiting the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the glutamine (Gln) market by product type?

In 2022, the powder segment accounted for the highest market share of 35.50% in the overall glutamine (Gln) market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the glutamine (Gln) market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall glutamine (Gln) market.

