Dubai Dream Property $50 Million Dollar Mega Mansion With Private Padel Tennis Court Now For Sale

Unique Turnkey Contemporary masterpiece offers instant luxury in the heart of Dubai.

A rare chance to own one of Dubai's most exclusive, extravagant properties is here – with none other than super-prime broker Conor McKay – (who made headlines for brokering what was then the most expensive villa sale ever in the country) to, exclusively sell this truly unique trophy home asset.

Conor McKay, renowned for his mega luxury property expertise, says:“This is the ultimate billionaire's home. It's a chance for very few to indulge in the pinnacle of luxury living with the new owner, potentially knowing they live in perhaps the best built property in all of the country, spanning an impressive 40,000 square feet across multiple floors. From the basement to the second floor and rooftop terrace, this remarkable trophy asset home exudes opulence, and I am extremely excited and privileged to offer it to a truly discerning buyer who truly appreciates privacy and attention to detail.

The private residence is located directly on water on Pearl Jumeirah – featuring floor-to-ceiling glass throughout, which affords unparalleled ocean and cityscape views, includes seven grand bedroom suites, your very own private padel tennis court, a basement housing a garage for up to nine vehicles, an Atmos Dolby sound equipped 14-seater cinema, a kids' playroom, a cigar lounge, a home office, sauna, top of the range chefs kitchen which put any Michelin restaurant to shame and that's not to mention a breath-taking rooftop terrace which can comfortably host over 250 guests for entertaining purposes and offers the most beautiful views of the Downtown skyline, Burj Khalifa, sunset and unrestricted sea views.

Crafted with meticulattention to detail, the property boasts only the finest handpicked materials, including imported Italian book-matched Fior di bomarble, European fixtures and fittings throughout and world-renowned joinery. The property's vast plot size of 36,758 square feet ensures ample space for outdoor entertaining.

Designed by award winning Dynamic Design and Adnan Saffarini, Villa La Pearl is a sensation of interior design, fully furnished by prestigibrands such as Bentley, Giorgetti, and Minotti.

The residence is conveniently located within close approximately to the renowned Four Seasons Hotel and Bulgari resort.

About Belleview Real Estate:

Belleview Real Estate is a boutique, luxury real estate agency. A people-first company, Belleview prides itself on a disruptive business model, giving agents 80% of their generated commission and making business decisions that prioritize their well-being above all else.

Launched in 2003, Belleview Real Estate has a long, proven track record of helping investors navigate the often-complicated Dubai property market, ensuring their investments are safe and profitable. Our business model empowers our agents to 'run their own business within a business', meaning a greater level of ownership over the service they provide.