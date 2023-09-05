15 YEARS OF INNOVATION: HOW QF’S STARS OF SCIENCE ALUMNI ARE MAKING THEIR MARK – FROM AI TO HEALTHCARE

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, September 5, 2023: When Qatar Foundation's Stars of Science was launched in 2009, its goal was to inspire a whole generation of young people in the Arab region to be creative, innovative, and contribute to the development of their countries.



Since then, more than 160 participants from across the Arab world have taken part in the show. And the alumni of the innovation TV show – now in its 15th season – have not only achieved great things individually, but also become a source of inspiration for millions of people, with some of them even leading crucial national programs.



One of the show’s success stories has been found in the Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) Innovation department in Kuwait, part of the governmental Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science, which was managed for several years by a Stars of Science alumnus Sadeq Qasem.

“On a governmental level, my work at the SACGC, in 2012, initiated an invention development department under my leadership,” says the Kuwaiti winner of Season 2 of Stars of Science.

“Using the Stars of Science methodology, we aimed to transform Kuwaiti patents into tangible assets. Within four years, we managed to evolve 55-60 patents into market-ready products.”

Another prominent alumnus is Qatari entrepreneur Khalid Aboujassoum, who in Season 4 became the show’s first Qatari winner. Aboujassoum is the founder and CEO of Else Labs Inc, which manufactures a smart cooking robot called Oliver – the innovation that won Aboujassoum first place in Stars of Science. He is also the co-founder and chairman of Ibtechar, which provides practical innovation solutions and is the largest development and innovation enablement company in Qatar.



Another Qatari entrepreneur, Mohammed Al-Jefairi, founded an incubation hub – Creativity Makers Center – and is dedicated to supporting budding Qatari innovators; the center is where Eiman Al Hamad, a Stars of Science alumna and finalist, volunteered. Al-Jefairi even went on to set up the world’s first Islamic decentralized digital bank, Sidra Bank.



Mohammed Orsod's Nubb tech, a training and innovation center in Sudan, and Nizar Chelly's Robot Lab and Tadreex VR for safety training in Tunisia have also made significant contributions to their respective nations.



Meanwhile, Noraldin Al-Deri, a Jordanian innovator who took second place in Stars of Science Season 14, opened the first early intervention center in Jordan to be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



“On the national canvas of Jordan, I painted a brighter future by opening the first AI-powered centers for autism,” he says.



“Guided by passion, I empowered minds and hearts to embrace diversity, increasing awareness of autism and developmental disorders. Through science, empathy, and innovation, we're shaping a more inclusive world.”



Over the past 15 years, Stars of Science has provided hundreds of participants with the platform to showcase their ideas and inventions, and also provided essential funding and mentorship to transform these concepts into reality.



Many past participants have gone on to develop groundbreaking innovations that address real-world challenges, from medical devices and renewable energy solutions to AI applications. And the show's mentorship and guidance has enabled its alumni to raise funds through crowdfunding platforms and receive research grants, leading to the commercialization of their inventions.



Of all the innovations showcased by Stars of Science participants, the consumer products category has had the highest number – at 60 showcases to date. “These innovative products add economic value and usefulness to society,” Professor Fouad Mrad, the show’s science advisor and juror says. “And with the rise of smart automation, Stars of Science participants have added it to daily functions of consumer products, covering cooking, cleaning, inspection, music tuning, teaching, praying, sports and lab testing.



“These solutions are contributing to improve productivity and enhance accuracy.”



The industry with the second highest number of innovations showcased has been Robotics and AI, with 45 innovative ideas presented throughout the show’s lifespan. In the biomedical technologies, 37 inventions have been displayed, while the field of sustainability has featured 19.



And as Robotics and AI emerge as highly relevant industries, the show has produced 16 finalists from this sector. Meanwhile, the consumer products industry boasts 15 finalists from the show; the field of biomedical technologies and sciences celebrates 14 finalists; and sustainability has seen 5 victorious innovators.



Hassan Albalawi, a Saudi finalist in Stars of Science Season 7, explains how AI and technology is permeating into every industry. “I was proud to be a third-place finalist in Stars of Science – it was the first chapter in the story of my solution, WakeCap,” he says.



“Today, WakeCap is present globally; it is an industry leader in digital technology for construction. We have offices in Riyadh, the UAE, and San Francisco, and we work with some of the biggest names in the industry.



“Our technology, a data-powered solution, is changing how construction is done for the better. Investment in ‘contech’ is growing, and to see the Middle East represent a key part of that is only good news for our economy.”



Wadah Malaeb, the Lebanese winner of Stars of Science Season 12, says that in today’s era of AI-powered robotics, industries are transforming, tasks are becoming simpler, complex challenges are fading, and new opportunities are emerging.



“My company, DLOC Biosystems, is a pioneer in integrating AI, robotics, micro-engineering, and biotech to revolutionize healthcare and drug discovery, promoting longer and healthier lives,” he says.



“DLOC is developing miniature human body replicas on microchips for precise drug testing. It also develops AI-driven machines to control these chips, making exact predictions for personalized medicine. This niche forges a US $10 billion preclinical drug testing market and a US $203 billion precision medicine biopsy sector. Locally, DLOC created job opportunities and a fertile land of high skills and innovation spanning micromanufacturing, microfluidics, cell biology, automation, and AI."



The show’s format, combining entertainment and education, has captivated millions across the Arab region, inspiring young minds to pursue careers in science and technology. As a result, it has played a pivotal role in breaking down cultural barriers and promoting a culture of curiosity and discovery. And its alumni have become role models for the younger generation, as, through their inventions, they illustrate the Arab world's potential for scientific excellence.



Fahad Al Jumaily, a Grade 9 Qatari student from Qatar Academy Sidra – a Qatar Foundation school, says Star of Science inspires him to become more interested in learning more about science. “In the future I hope one day I can join the show.”

Emad Hussein, a Sudanese Grade 9 student also from the same school, says that he wishes to be an entrepreneur in the future, and since Stars of Science is program that fosters entrepreneurship in the area of science, he hopes to join the program to showcase his ideas too.



“I want to be an entrepreneur in the future, and I am so inspired by Stars of Science because it shows people who express their ideas to the world,” Hussein says. “I want to join the show because I have an idea that I want to create, and at the moment I do not have the means to bring that idea to fruition. Being part of the show will give me a voice. and also the resources to bring my ides to life.”





