Rome Statute Requires Reform - Baerbock

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, who spoke at a meeting of heads of German diplomatic missions in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

She placed special emphasis on the development of international law.

"I believe that we are at a crucial moment where we can achieve what was previously impossible: to reform the Rome Statute so that the crime of aggression can be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court. Because it is known that the current loophole in international law makes it impossible to hold the leaders of Russia accountable before the International Criminal Court for breaching peace," Baerbock said, stressing that the crime of aggression must not go unpunished. According to her, this is important primarily for Ukraine, as well as for all countries that may be threatened by aggression from a more powerful neighbor.

She raised the issue of the need to "boldly" reform the European Union, which is preparing for a new wave of expansion. Berlin initiated a process with some partners regarding the reform of decision-making in the field of common foreign and security policy by a qualified majority (instead of a unanimvote - ed.). By the end of the year, a conference will be held in Berlin, where this will be among the topics of discussion, she announced.

The UN Security Council, international financial institutions, health care bodies, such formats as the G20, the WTO, etc. also require reform, the minister noted.

She said Germany had been actively taking on more responsibility recently, in particular, on initiating reforms.

The meeting of heads of diplomatic missions is held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany once a year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a video address to the Third International Summit of the Crimea Platform, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany would never recognize Russia's illegal attempt at annexing Ukrainian territories, which is a gross violation of international law, and will continue to support Ukraine for as long as the Russian Federation continues its war.

Photo: Photothek