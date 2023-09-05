Lebanon Blocks Over 1,000 Syrians Attempting To Enter Country

The Syrians were intercepted at the Lebanese-Syrian border, the army said in a statement posted on its website.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Friday voiced concerns about a new wave of illegal entry from Syria as the war-torn country's economic situation continues to deteriorate.

Last month, the Lebanese army announced it had stopped the illegal entry of around 1,550 Syrians in two weeks.

The Lebanese army has been trying to crack down on human smuggling in border areas with Syria as the government is facing increasing pressure to accomodate the influx of Syrian refugees.

With an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees residing within its borders, Lebanon bears the weight of hosting the largest number of refugees per capita. The presence of Syrian refugees has put a strain on Lebanon's resources and created widespread discontent among its citizens.

