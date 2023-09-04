Bybit Adds Xrp/Eur Trading Pair In Expanding Crypto Market

The popular trading platform announced the new feature in a blog post on September 4, stating that it will enhance the trading experience for users on the exchange.

XRP/EUR is a newly listed trading pair that enables users to purchase and sell crypto assets using EUR.

In addition to BTC/EUR, ETH/EUR, LTC/EUR, DOGE/EUR, ADA/EUR, USDC/EUR, and SOL/EUR, the exchange based in Dubai has established EUR trading pairings for seven new cryptocurrencies.

Ripple achieved a partial legal victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) less than two months before XRP was included in Bybit.

You may remember that in July, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, AnalTorres, declared that XRP is not a security when sold to individual investors on crypto exchanges or when service providers use it.

Since the court handed down the ruling, several cryptocurrency exchanges have taken the necessary steps to list and relist XRP on their respective platforms.

Shortly after Ripple's partial triumph, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange (LCX) offered XRP against the trading pairings of USD Coin (USDC), Euro, and its native token, LCX, as reported by The Crypto Basic. LCX is a cryptocurrency exchange located in Liechtenstein.

After the verdict, prominent cryptocurrency exchanges like Gemini , Coinbase, Kraken, and Cryptore-added XRP support to their websites and trading systems.