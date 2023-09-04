Armenia Hinders Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenian Residents Of Karabakh - Fm

The conference participants were informed about the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Patriotic War, the post-conflict peace agenda. The Minister spoke about the continuation of Armenia's illegal military presence in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, which is contrary to the obligations and is the main obstacle to interstate normalization, about the constant military provocations of Armenia, including the threat of mines on its part, the constant interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, obstruction of dialogue between the central authorities Azerbaijani authorities and local residents of Armenian origin.

Azerbaijan's determination to integrate residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region into its political, social, and economic space was stated, unprecedented restoration and reconstruction works were carried out on the lands liberated from occupation, and gratitude was expressed to Hungarian friends for their readiness to support Azerbaijan in the process of restoring territories liberated from occupation.

Meanwhile, on September 4, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during an official visit to Hungary, spoke at the annual conference of the heads of diplomatic missions of Hungary, where he answered numerquestions regarding Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations, the current situation in the region, energy security, diversification of transport corridors, the post-conflict process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.