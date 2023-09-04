Armenia Hinders Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenian Residents Of Karabakh - Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Armenia hinders
dialogue between Azerbaijani authorities and residents of Armenian
origin in Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
said during a speech at a conference of heads of diplomatic
missions of Hungary, Trend reports.
The conference participants were informed about the aggression
of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Patriotic War, the post-conflict
peace agenda. The Minister spoke about the continuation of
Armenia's illegal military presence in the sovereign territories of
Azerbaijan, which is contrary to the obligations and is the main
obstacle to interstate normalization, about the constant military
provocations of Armenia, including the threat of mines on its part,
the constant interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,
obstruction of dialogue between the central authorities Azerbaijani
authorities and local residents of Armenian origin.
Azerbaijan's determination to integrate residents of Armenian
origin living in the Karabakh region into its political, social,
and economic space was stated, unprecedented restoration and
reconstruction works were carried out on the lands liberated from
occupation, and gratitude was expressed to Hungarian friends for
their readiness to support Azerbaijan in the process of restoring
territories liberated from occupation.
Meanwhile, on September 4, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov, during an official visit to Hungary, spoke at the annual
conference of the heads of diplomatic missions of Hungary, where he
answered numerquestions regarding Azerbaijani-Hungarian
relations, the current situation in the region, energy security,
diversification of transport corridors, the post-conflict process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
