Dengue Cases Surge In Kp, Prompting Urgent Preventive Measures

The incidence of dengue infections is on the rise across variregions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with the number of affected individuals in the province now reaching 97.

According to a health department report, the highest concentration of dengue cases, numbering 25, has been documented in Peshawar. Swabi follows with 19 cases, Mardan with 13, Lower Chitral with 7, and Bajaur and Kohat with 6 cases each.

Furthermore, 4 cases have been reported in Battagram, 3 in Nowshera, 3 in Dera Ismail Khan, 2 in Abbottabad, 2 in Khyber, 2 in Lower Dir, and individual cases in Hangu, Torghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu. In light of this alarming surge, the health department has issued directives to expedite dengue prevention efforts across all districts.

Also Read: Sugar Prices Soar in Peshawar, Hitting Rs. 200 per Kilogram

According to data from the National Institute of Health, Pakistan witnessed a staggering 75,000 dengue cases last year, with a significant 22,617 reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Understanding Dengue Vi

Dr. Ziauddin, a medical professor at Lady Reading Hospital, explained that dengue is a disease transmitted through the bite of a specific type of mosquito. The initial symptoms include high fever, widespread body pain, vomiting, and, in severe cases, bleeding from the nose, ears, and gums. Dengue fever typically subsides within 2 to 7 days, but its duration can vary depending on the severity of the illness.

Dengue Treatment

Dr. Ziauddin emphasized that there is no specific cure for dengue. However, patients are prescribed paracetamol or panadol to alleviate the disease's symptoms and manage fever and vomiting. Complete rest is strongly advised during recovery. It's worth noting that dengue fever poses a higher risk to young children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Hits: 3