Transport Minister Participates In Saudi Arabia's Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference

Jeddah: Minister of Transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti has attended the opening ceremony of "Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference", which opened in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today. Several ministers, high-profile officials, and CEOs of major global maritime industry companies from around the world, were in attendance.

Following the opening ceremony, the Minister of Transport, accompanied by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services HE Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al Jasser, and some ministers, toured SMIC' accompanying exhibition and inspected some of the latest technologies in maritime industry realm on display by global exhibitors.

With nearly 2000 participants from over 170 countries, SMIC represents an excellent venue to reflect on the future of sustainable maritime industry around the world, spotlighting new horizons of investment and partnership opportunities worldwide to satisfy the aspirations of growth and progress of the maritime industry and addressing its environmental challenges.