Global Village Achieves Consecutive International Recognition For Outstanding Health And Safety Standards

UAE, Dubai, September 4, 2023: Global Village, the and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has gathered international recognition once again from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its exceptional health and safety management.



For the second consecutive year, Global Village has won the Gold RoSPA Leisure Safety Award, a prestigihonour that recognises excellence in health and safety management among companies that primarily offer services direct to visitors. Each year, nearly 2,000 participants compete for this award in what stands as the United Kingdom's longest-running health and safety industry awards.



Year after year, Global Villages remains dedicated towards establishing the highest safety to ensure the well-being of visitors, partners and staff. This repeated recognition reaffirms the park's unwavering dedication in continuously working on exceptional experiences within a secure and safe environment.



Global Village is set to welcome visitors for Season 28 on October 18, 2023.

