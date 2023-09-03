Somali Army Kill 150 Shabab Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The Somali, backed by international allies, launched a precise operation against a training camp of Al-Shabab group in the central region of Mudug.
The operation led to the killing of 150 militants, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported on Sunday, citing military sources. (end)
aff.gb
