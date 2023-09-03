(MENAFN) Five people were wounded in a racist raid on foreign nationals in an anti-migrant demonstration in the Greek Cypriot government Friday night, regional media stated on Saturday.



In the southern Limassol town, a set of people, containing largely participants of the far-right as well as racist National People's Front (ELAM), assembled in the Molos region to demonstrate on refugees.



Some persons in the faction, carrying signs with mottos such as "Cyprus is Greek" and "Migrants, you are not welcome," assaulted businesses and restaurants in the region, with a quantity of stores and cars burnt.



Police arrested seven citizens for getting engaged in the raids.



Governments have been suffering to take actions against the rising racist assaults in the Greek Cypriot governments in latest years.



During the last 16 years, 413 racist strikes and accidents have been taken to court in the Greek Cypriot government, and 125 cases linked to these topics are still pending in the courts, based on a newspaper.

