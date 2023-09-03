New Delhi, Delhi Sep 1, 2023 (Issuewire)

AI has the potential to improve African education by tackling issues like limited resources, insufficient teachers, and language hurdles, hence promoting learning and progress. According to Sanjeev Mansotra , the use of Artificial Intelligence can bridge several gaps, improving the efficiency, customization, and accessibility of educational opportunities for children across the continent. He believes that Africa's education system can be enhanced by the appropriate usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven adaptive learning systems can completely transform the educational landscape by customizing educational opportunities to each student's needs. These systems analyze learning patterns and progress to produce customized learning paths that enhance comprehension and retention. The essential educational approach promoted by Sanjeev Mansotra's core education ensures that students receive the appropriate level of assistance and challenges.

Africa's growth depends on education, and changing the sector gives future leaders more authority. AI can democratize education by giving underprivileged and rural pupils access to high-quality educational opportunities. The knowledge gap may be filled, and more individuals can acquire the necessary knowledge and skills with the use of virtual classrooms, online courses, and AI-driven instructional content.

Lesson planning and grading can be automated by AI, freeing up time for instructors to concentrate on instruction and mentoring. Additionally, this technology offers perceptions into the performance and development of student learning, enabling help for pupils. AI-driven language translation systems can provide instructional content in a variety of regional languages, encouraging multilingualism and removing language barriers.

Automation of dynamic materials, the use of analytics to identify trends, assess teaching methods, and make data-driven decisions are all ways that AI might improve the creation of educational content. Institutions can improve operational efficiency and instructional methods over time.

Thus, AI has the ability to completely transform the way that education is delivered in Africa, promoting efficient, customized, and inclusive learning. Africa needs to build infrastructure, enhance AI capabilities, and promote stakeholder cooperation. According to Sanjeev Gandhavraj Mansotr , the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education holds immense potential to empower students, teachers, and institutions through data-driven insights, personalized learning experiences, and innovative teaching and learning methodologies.

