Another Palestinian Killed In Clashes With Israeli Soldiers In West Bank

“Abdul Rahim Ghannam, 36, was killed by a live bullet, fired by an Israeli soldier,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement, without providing further details.

Palestinian security sources and eyewitnesses said, Israeli armed forces stormed the town of Aqaba in northern Tubas and surrounded a house, demanding a young man inside surrender himself.

Dozens of locals hurled stones and clashed with the Israeli soldiers, who responded by firing live bullets at the stone-throwers.

Local militants also exchanged heavy fire with the Israeli soldiers as the residents heard the sound of gunshots.

Israeli media outlets reported that, the Israeli forces surrounded the house of Ahmed Abu Arra in the town of Aqaba, a wanted man who was involved in committing a shooting attack and wounding an Israeli woman recently.

The Israeli military fired two missiles toward the house, causing heavy damage to it, said the Israeli media reports, adding that, several other suspects belonging to the“Palestinian terrorist groups” were arrested.

To detain Palestinians involved in carrying out or planning attacks against Israel, the Israeli military has been carrying out daily raids on varicities and towns in the West Bank.– NNN-WAFA

