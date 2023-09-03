E-Commerce Platforms To Serve As Enablers For Startups, Msmes: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sept 1 (KNN)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said that e-Commerce platforms can serve as important enablers for StartUps and MSMEs.

Addressing the fourth Amazon SMBhav Summit” on the theme 'Nurturing Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Paving the Path for Small Business Success', Singh said, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are crucial to India's economy as this sector comprises ancillary units, thereby contributing enormously to the overall industrial development of the country.









These enterprises are engaged in the production, manufacturing and processing of goods and commodities.

“All this is eventually going to takestep forward in the direction of Ease of Doing Business, particularly for the MSMEs, which are the greatest stakeholders and the potential beneficiaries,” he said.

Singh added that the collaboration with the e-Commerce platforms has an important role to play as a bridge between the private and the public sector, the government and the industry, and most importantly between the capacity resources and the MSMEs.

“You are, in a big way, supporting the MSMEs, but you could also look forward to creating MSMEs, young MSMEs with young entrepreneurs,” he said.

He said that the MSMEs hold the key to making India a USD 5 trillion economy and enhancing our 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

