Biman's Maiden Flight To Japan With High-Level Delegation Receives Warm Welcome

The delegation also included Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Board Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim, Bangladeshi travel agents and media representatives, among others.



Upon arrival, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, as well as other high officials from the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, Biman's in the country and airport authorities cordially received the guests at Narita.

A welcome ceremony was organised at the airport lounge.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, said,“Biman's direct connectivity to Japan will open new doors of trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between Bangladesh and Japan.”







Biman's maiden flight to Japan being welcomed with water cannon salute at Narita Int'l Airport on September 2

Mahbub expressed his optimism to make the new route profitable by attracting not only Bangladeshi passengers but also travellers from Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states of India.

Reiterating that, Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, in his speech, informed,“Biman is offering additional luggage weight as part of its promotional efforts to lure in passengers from Nepal and Kolkata to its Narita flight.”

The Biman chief further mentioned that the airline is planning to carry its passengers to Australia, the west coast of the United States and Canada with the help of other carriers via Japan through code-sharing.

He also informed that Biman is working with Japan Airlines Ltd, All Nippon Airways and Air Canada for code-sharing purposes.

Biman is currently in efforts to start flights to USA's Los Angles, Canada's Vancouver, Australia's Sydney and South Korea's Seoul through code-sharing, noted the MD and CEO.

After the ceremony, State Minister Md Mahbub Ali gave a hearty sent-off to the 150 passengers departing Narita for Dhaka on the return flight.

Biman will be operating three weekly flights with Dreamliner 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft on Dhaka-Narita route every Friday, Monday and Wednesday.

